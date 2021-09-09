AstraZeneca Says PT027 Phase 3 Asthma Trials Met Primary Endpoints

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

AstraZeneca PLC said Thursday that the PT027 asthma treatment showed significant benefits for asthma patients in Phase 3 trials.

The U.K. pharmaceutical giant said PT027--a fixed-dose combination of albuterol and budesonide--met all primary endpoints and showed statistically significant benefits in patients with asthma versus individual components albuterol, also known as salbutamol, and budesonide.

The company said the trials "demonstrate an albuterol/budesonide rescue inhaler can address inflammation and prevent exacerbations, making PT027 an important potential new treatment option for patients."

