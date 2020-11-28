AstraZeneca : Serum Institute says in active talks with Indian government around potential COVID-19 vaccines

His comments come following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Serum Institute of India's sprawling campus in the western city of Pune.

Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has partnered with global players including AstraZeneca and Novavax Inc to run domestic trials on their vaccine candidates and produce the vaccines if they secure approvals.

Poonawalla said in the next few weeks SII plans to apply for emergency use authorization for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate that he described as a "very good" option.

