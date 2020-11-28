Log in
AstraZeneca PLC    AZN

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
AstraZeneca : Serum Institute says in active talks with Indian government around potential COVID-19 vaccines

11/28/2020 | 09:28am EST
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine producer, is in active discussions with the Indian government on pricing and distribution of potential COVID-19 vaccines, said its Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla on Saturday.

His comments come following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Serum Institute of India's sprawling campus in the western city of Pune.

Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has partnered with global players including AstraZeneca and Novavax Inc to run domestic trials on their vaccine candidates and produce the vaccines if they secure approvals.

Poonawalla said in the next few weeks SII plans to apply for emergency use authorization for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate that he described as a "very good" option.

(Reporting by Euan Rocha and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2020
