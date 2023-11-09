By Ian Walker

Shares of AstraZeneca rose as much as 4.2% in early trade after the company raised its full-year guidance for core earnings per share and total revenue excluding Covid-19 medicines after beating core EPS guidance for the third quarter.

Shares at 0803 GMT were up 120.0 pence, or 1.2%, at 10,290.0 pence having peaked at 10,600.0 pence shortly after the market opened.

The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant said Thursday that it expects core earnings per share to increase by a low double-digit percentage compared with previous guidance of a high single-digit to low double-digit percentage increase.

Core earnings per share for the third quarter rose to $1.73 compared with $1.67, a rise of 9% at constant-exchange rates.

Revenue rose to $11.49 billion from $10.98 billion, up 6% at constant-exchange rates.

Revenue consensus was $11.55 billion, while core EPS consensus was $1.69.

Total revenue excluding Covid-19 medicines is now expected to increase by a low-teens percentage at constant-exchange rates compared with previous expectations of low double-digit percentage growth.

Total revenue is expected to increase by a mid single-digit percentage compared with previous guidance of low-to-mid single-digit, it said.

Net profit attributable to shareholders for the quarter was $1.37 billion compared with $1.64 billion and a FactSet consensus of $1.58 billion, based on four analysts forecasts. It booked a tax charge of $274 million compared with a credit of $720 million.

However, for the for nine months of the year net profit rose to $4.91 billion from $701 million while core earnings per share rose 17% to $5.80.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

