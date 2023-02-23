AstraZeneca Signs License Agreement With KYM Biosciences for Gastric Cancer Therapy

By Michael Susin
AstraZeneca PLC said Thursday that it has entered into an agreement with KYM Biosciences Inc. regarding an exclusive license agreement for a gastric cancer treatment.
The Anglo-Swedish pharma major said it will be responsible for the research, development, manufacture and commercialization of CMG901 globally.
AstraZeneca will make an upfront payment of $63 million, additional development and sales-related milestone payments of up to $1.1 billion to KYM Biosciences and tiered royalties up to low double digits, it added.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023.
MG901 is currently under a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Claudin 18.2-positive solid tumors, including gastric cancer.
