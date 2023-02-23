Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:19 2023-02-22 am EST
11500.00 GBX   -0.61%
02:42aAstraZeneca Signs License Agreement With KYM Biosciences for Gastric Cancer Therapy
DJ
02:31aAstraZeneca Licenses Potential Gastric Cancer Drug from KYM Biosciences
MT
01:58aStocks to rise after uneventful Fed minutes
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca Signs License Agreement With KYM Biosciences for Gastric Cancer Therapy

02/23/2023 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Michael Susin


AstraZeneca PLC said Thursday that it has entered into an agreement with KYM Biosciences Inc. regarding an exclusive license agreement for a gastric cancer treatment.

The Anglo-Swedish pharma major said it will be responsible for the research, development, manufacture and commercialization of CMG901 globally.

AstraZeneca will make an upfront payment of $63 million, additional development and sales-related milestone payments of up to $1.1 billion to KYM Biosciences and tiered royalties up to low double digits, it added.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

MG901 is currently under a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Claudin 18.2-positive solid tumors, including gastric cancer.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 0242ET

All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
02:42aAstraZeneca Signs License Agreement With KYM Biosciences for Gastric Cancer Therapy
DJ
02:31aAstraZeneca Licenses Potential Gastric Cancer Drug from KYM Biosciences
MT
01:58aStocks to rise after uneventful Fed minutes
AN
02/23ASTRAZENECA PLC : Final dividend
FA
02/22Keymed, Lepu Biopharma JV Signs License Deal with AstraZeneca for Cancer Treatment
MT
02/22AstraZeneca Says European Commission Approvals Secured for Cancer Treatments
MT
02/22UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/22AstraZeneca BTK inhibitor tablet approved in EU for leukaemia
AQ
02/22AstraZeneca wins three approvals in EU for cancer drugs
AN
02/22Calquence tablet formulation approved in the EU for patients with chronic lymphocytic l..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 465 M - -
Net income 2022 4 262 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,3x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 215 B 215 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,38x
EV / Sales 2023 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 138,74 $
Average target price 155,23 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC2.51%215 016
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-10.68%411 477
NOVO NORDISK A/S6.63%323 346
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-10.48%311 193
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.61%276 536
ABBVIE INC.-5.95%268 949