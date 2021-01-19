Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : Sterling slips against euro, analysts see gains

01/19/2021 | 04:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped against a strengthening euro and gained against a weaker dollar on Tuesday ahead of U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony before Congress.

Investors are preparing for Yellen, who served as head of the U.S. Federal Reserve from 2014-2018, to talk up the need for major fiscal stimulus and commit to a market-determined exchange rate when she testifies later in the day.

Analysts say greater fiscal stimulus and commitment to a market exchange rate would fit their views for further dollar weakness this year.

The dollar dropped, giving sterling a lift of 0.1% to $1.3601

Against the euro, which strengthened on the weakening dollar, sterling fell 0.1% to 89 pence.

Analysts are bullish on the pound's prospects against the euro, given Britain's lead in vaccinations versus Europe's relatively slower start.

"We continue to think more pound strength is in the cards this year with the UK vaccinating a lot faster than the EU," said Mikael Milhøj, senior analyst at Danske Bank.

Britain, which has the world's fifth worst official death toll from COVID-19, is racing to be among the first major countries to vaccinate its population - seen as the best way to exit the pandemic and get the economy going again.

The rollout is limited by a "lumpy" manufacturing process affecting supplies of both Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots, but is on track to hit its targets, Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.

Sterling has also benefited lately from the Bank of England pushing out the horizon for a potential introduction of negative interest rates.

Later in the day, the central bank's chief economist Andy Haldane is due to give a speech.

"Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane's speech today is unlikely to affect sterling much, as the market has already adjusted to the lower probability of negative rates following Governor Andrew Bailey's comments last week," ING strategists said in a note to clients.

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
04:29aASTRAZENECA : Sterling slips against euro, analysts see gains
RE
03:06aTHE LATEST : India vaccine developer warns some to avoid shot
AQ
02:35aASTRAZENECA : Nanologica Engages Scientific Advisors within Inhalation
AQ
01/18Philippines to buy 20 mln doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
01/18Britain Faces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Delays, Remains On Course To Achieve Va..
MT
01/18Mexico aims to make up for Pfizer vaccine shortfall with others
RE
01/18Pakistan approves Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
RE
01/18ASTRAZENECA : Pakistan approves Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency..
RE
01/18Mexico aims to make up for Pfizer vaccine shortfall with others
RE
01/18Does Getting the Covid-19 Vaccine Stop You Spreading It? Scientists Don't Kno..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 400 M - -
Net income 2020 2 970 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,8x
Yield 2020 2,71%
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,67x
EV / Sales 2021 4,92x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 126,16 $
Last Close Price 104,06 $
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC4.62%136 529
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.86%421 997
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.93%303 276
NOVARTIS AG1.65%217 178
MERCK & CO., INC.1.93%210 954
PFIZER INC.-0.30%203 993
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ