AstraZeneca : Sterling slips against euro, analysts see gains

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped against a
strengthening euro and gained against a weaker dollar on Tuesday
ahead of U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's
testimony before Congress.
Investors are preparing for Yellen, who served as head of
the U.S. Federal Reserve from 2014-2018, to talk up the need for
major fiscal stimulus and commit to a market-determined exchange
rate when she testifies later in the day.
Analysts say greater fiscal stimulus and commitment to a
market exchange rate would fit their views for further dollar
weakness this year.
The dollar dropped, giving sterling a lift of 0.1% to
$1.3601
Against the euro, which strengthened on the weakening
dollar, sterling fell 0.1% to 89 pence.
Analysts are bullish on the pound's prospects against the
euro, given Britain's lead in vaccinations versus Europe's
relatively slower start.
"We continue to think more pound strength is in the cards
this year with the UK vaccinating a lot faster than the EU,"
said Mikael Milhøj, senior analyst at Danske Bank.
Britain, which has the world's fifth worst official death
toll from COVID-19, is racing to be among the first major
countries to vaccinate its population - seen as the best way to
exit the pandemic and get the economy going again.
The rollout is limited by a "lumpy" manufacturing process
affecting supplies of both Pfizer and AstraZeneca
shots, but is on track to hit its targets, Vaccine
Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.
Sterling has also benefited lately from the Bank of England
pushing out the horizon for a potential introduction of negative
interest rates.
Later in the day, the central bank's chief economist Andy
Haldane is due to give a speech.
"Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane's speech today
is unlikely to affect sterling much, as the market has already
adjusted to the lower probability of negative rates following
Governor Andrew Bailey's comments last week," ING strategists
said in a note to clients.
