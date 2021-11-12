Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca Swung to 3Q Loss Despite Higher Revenue; Continues to Lose Money From Covid-19 Vaccine

11/12/2021 | 02:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Cecilia Butini

AstraZeneca PLC on Friday posted a net loss for the third quarter despite a jump in revenue, and said it continued to lose money from the development of its coronavirus vaccine.

The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant posted a net loss of $1.65 billion for the third quarter, a swing from net profit of $651 million the year prior. Before taxes, the loss amounted to $2 billion, from a pretax profit of $853 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Revenue, however, rose on year to $9.87 billion from $6.58 billion, growth that the company attributed to an increase in product sales and to the first contributions from the rare-disease business following the acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine generated $1.05 billion in revenue in the third quarter, though its development weighed on earnings for the third consecutive quarter, shaving $0.01 off earnings per share for the period, the company said.

The shot is expected to generate a limited profit contribution in the fourth quarter, and the company expects to progressively transition it to modest profitability as new orders come in.

Most of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine sales in the coming quarter will come from original pandemic agreements, though it also expects new orders to come in, it said.

The company backed its guidance for the full year, saying it expects revenue excluding the coronavirus vaccine to grow by a low-twenties percentage. Core earnings per share are seen growing to $5.05-$5.40, according to AstraZeneca.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-12-21 0256ET

All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
03:00aAstraZeneca vaccine turns profitable, drugmaker banking on new orders
RE
02:56aAstraZeneca Swung to 3Q Loss Despite Higher Revenue; Continues to Lose Money From Covid..
DJ
02:54aMARKETMIND : Stuck behind the curve
RE
02:37aYear-to-date and Q3 2021 results presentation
PU
02:32aAstraZeneca vaccine turns profitable, drugmaker banking on new orders
RE
02:20aAstraZeneca Swings to Loss in Q3 Over Fair Value Adjustments in Alexion Inventories
MT
02:07aYear-to-date and Q3 2021 results
PU
02:07aYear-to-date and Q3 2021 results announcement
PU
02:07aYear-to-date and Q3 2021 results clinical trials appendix
PU
11/11EMA Says Assessing Reports Of Capillary Leak Syndrome After Moderna COVID-19 Shot
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35 600 M - -
Net income 2021 4 952 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 471 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,8x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 196 B 196 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,18x
EV / Sales 2022 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 126,22 $
Average target price 138,95 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC28.95%195 776
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.61%429 271
ROCHE HOLDING AG19.85%348 751
PFIZER, INC.33.17%281 344
NOVO NORDISK A/S72.60%258 989
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY55.55%238 098