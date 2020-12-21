Log in
ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
AstraZeneca : Tagrisso gets broader U.S. approval for lung cancer

12/21/2020 | 02:28am EST
Dec 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Monday the U.S. medicines regulator had approved the British drugmaker's lung cancer therapy, Tagrisso, to treat another type of tumour in the lungs when diagnosed at an early stage.

Tagrisso has been approved in the United States for adjuvant treatment of adults patients diagnosed early enough for the tumour to be surgically removed, and who have a mutation of the EGFR gene, AstraZeneca said.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 438 M - -
Net income 2020 3 036 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 172 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,5x
Yield 2020 2,78%
Capitalization 133 B 133 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,54x
EV / Sales 2021 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 122,51 $
Last Close Price 101,47 $
Spread / Highest target 57,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-1.30%132 984
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.92%406 754
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.29%299 387
PFIZER INC.1.51%209 440
NOVARTIS AG-12.39%206 857
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.56%201 214
