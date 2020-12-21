AstraZeneca : Tagrisso gets broader U.S. approval for lung cancer

Dec 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Monday the
U.S. medicines regulator had approved the British drugmaker's
lung cancer therapy, Tagrisso, to treat another type of tumour
in the lungs when diagnosed at an early stage.
Tagrisso has been approved in the United States for adjuvant
treatment of adults patients diagnosed early enough for the
tumour to be surgically removed, and who have a mutation of the
EGFR gene, AstraZeneca said.
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)