AstraZeneca : Tagrisso gets broader U.S. approval for lung cancer

Dec 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Monday the U.S. medicines regulator had approved the British drugmaker's lung cancer therapy, Tagrisso, to treat another type of tumour in the lungs when diagnosed at an early stage.

Tagrisso has been approved in the United States for adjuvant treatment of adults patients diagnosed early enough for the tumour to be surgically removed, and who have a mutation of the EGFR gene, AstraZeneca said.

