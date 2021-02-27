AstraZeneca : Thailand starts COVID-19 vaccination campaign

BANGKOK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Thailand kicked off its COVID-19
inoculation campaign on Sunday, with cabinet ministers, health
officials and medical professionals among the first in the queue
to receive vaccinations.
The first doses of vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac
Biotech, were given to Deputy Prime Minister Anutin
Charnvirakul, who is also the health minister, among others at
an infectious diseases institute on the outskirts of Bangkok.
"I hope that the vaccination will result in people being
safe from the spread of COVID-19 and it allows Thailand to
return to normalcy as soon as possible," Anutin told reporters
afterwards.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, 66, attended the event,
although his age falls outside the range of 18 to 59 suitable to
receive SinoVac's CoronaVac vaccine, so he did not get it.
Thailand received its first 200,000 doses of the Sinovac
vaccine from China and 117,00 imported doses of AstraZeneca's
vaccine this week.
CoronaVac has been distributed to 13 high-risk provinces,
which will start injecting front-line health professionals and
volunteers on Sunday, the health ministry has said.
AstraZeneca's vaccine will be ready for use by the second
week of March, after going through quality control tests, the
company said in a statement.
Thailand is expected to take delivery of a further 1.8
million doses of CoronaVac in March and April.
A mass campaign to administer 10 million doses a month is
set to begin in June, with 61 million shots of AstraZeneca
vaccines produced by local firm Siam Bioscience.
With a tally of just over 25,000 infections, Thailand has
escaped the kind of fallout suffered by some other countries
since the pandemic began last year.
