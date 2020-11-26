Log in
ASTRAZENECA PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : Thailand to sign vaccine agreement with Oxford-AstraZeneca- PM

11/26/2020 | 07:09am EST
FILE PHOTO: A test tube labelled with the vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand is set to sign a purchase agreement for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine this week, its prime minister said on Thursday, in the country's first coronavirus vaccine procurement deal.

The announcement comes as other countries in the region like the Philippines prepare to sign similar deals with AstraZeneca and other firms to guarantee supplies.

"Tomorrow, we will sign a further agreement on the purchase of vaccines," Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said in a statement, adding that he expects it to be verified and ready for use by the middle of next year.

"The Oxford University-AstraZeneca team announced that the vaccine they are developing has been found to have between 70% to 90% efficacy," Prayuth said.

The temperature storage conditions of the vaccine of between 2-8 degrees Celsius (11.6-46.4 degrees Farenheit) also made it suitable for the country, he said.

Thailand's cabinet previously approved a budget of 6 billion baht ($198 million) for the purchase for 26 million doses for the immunisation of 13 million people.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has kept total coronavirus cases at a low 3,942, with 60 deaths, but its ban on commercial flights imposed in April has battered its important tourism industry and slowed recovery efforts.

The vast majority of new coronavirus cases in Thailand in recent months have been imported and found in state quarantine.

(Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

By Panarat Thepgumpanat


© Reuters 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 512 M - -
Net income 2020 2 998 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,0x
Yield 2020 2,70%
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,66x
EV / Sales 2021 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 121,48 $
Last Close Price 104,40 $
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC2.54%137 013
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.50%378 244
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.41%282 585
PFIZER INC.-1.59%203 048
NOVARTIS AG-11.88%202 620
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.97%202 555
