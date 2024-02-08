Stock AZN ASTRAZENECA PLC
AstraZeneca PLC

AZN

GB0009895292

Pharmaceuticals

 10:37:37 2024-02-08 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
9,762 GBX -6.94% -6.65% -8.15%
Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical groups. Net sales break down by source of income as follows: - product sales (96.9%). Net sales break down by treatment area between oncology (34%), cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases (21.4%), respiratory and autoimmune diseases (13.4%), and other (31.2%; inflammatory diseases, neurological diseases, gastrointestinal and infectious diseases); - collaboration revenue (3.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (7%), Europe (20.1%), Americas (44.2%) and Africa/Asia/Australia (28.7%).
Pharmaceuticals
02:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
132.4 USD
Average target price
164.8 USD
Spread / Average Target
+24.42%
1st Jan change Capi.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -8.15% 205 B $
-8.15% 205 B $
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY +26.40% 652 B $
+26.40% 652 B $
NOVO NORDISK A/S +16.89% 529 B $
+16.89% 529 B $
JOHNSON & JOHNSON -0.32% 380 B $
-0.32% 380 B $
MERCK & CO., INC. +16.04% 323 B $
+16.04% 323 B $
ABBVIE INC. +13.07% 309 B $
+13.07% 309 B $
NOVARTIS AG +4.36% 213 B $
+4.36% 213 B $
ROCHE HOLDING AG -7.83% 210 B $
-7.83% 210 B $
AMGEN INC. +1.42% 158 B $
+1.42% 158 B $
PFIZER, INC. -4.34% 156 B $
-4.34% 156 B $
Other Pharmaceuticals
