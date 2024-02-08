AstraZeneca PLC is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical groups. Net sales break down by source of income as follows: - product sales (96.9%). Net sales break down by treatment area between oncology (34%), cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases (21.4%), respiratory and autoimmune diseases (13.4%), and other (31.2%; inflammatory diseases, neurological diseases, gastrointestinal and infectious diseases); - collaboration revenue (3.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (7%), Europe (20.1%), Americas (44.2%) and Africa/Asia/Australia (28.7%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals