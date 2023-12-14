FORM 6-K

AstraZeneca PLC

1 Francis Crick Avenue

Cambridge Biomedical Campus

Cambridge CB2 0AA

United Kingdom

AstraZeneca PLC

14 December 2023 15:00 GMT

Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

AstraZeneca PLC (the Company) announces Anna Manz, Non-Executive Director of the Company, purchased 487 of the Company's ordinary shares of $0.25 each (Ordinary Shares) on 12 December 2023.

Further details are set out in the attached notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (since it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Anna Manz 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AstraZeneca PLC b) LEI PY6ZZQWO2IZFZC3IOL08 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of US$0.25 each in AstraZeneca PLC GB0009895292 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of AstraZeneca PLC Ordinary Shares of US$0.25 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £101.8956 487 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 12 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction LON

