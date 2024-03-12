FORM 6-K

AstraZeneca PLC

INDEX TO EXHIBITS

1. Director/PDMR Shareholding

12 March 2024 11:00 GMT

Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

AstraZeneca PLC (the Company) announced that, on 8 March 2024, an award of the Company's ordinary shares of $0.25 each (Ordinary Shares) vested to Pascal Soriot, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, under the terms of the AstraZeneca Performance Share Plan (AZPSP).

The AZPSP award was granted on 8 March 2019 and was subject to a three-year performance period. On the third anniversary of grant the award was placed in a two-year holding period. The award vested at the end of that holding period. Application of the performance measures specified at the time of grant resulted in 95% of the AZPSP award vesting and the remaining unvested part lapsing.

Following the reinvestment of dividends accrued during performance and holding periods of the AZPSP award, and the withholding of shares to satisfy certain tax obligations arising on vesting, Mr Soriot's beneficial interests in Ordinary Shares changed as detailed in the table below:

PDMR Ordinary Shares acquired under the AZPSP Pascal Soriot 105,238

For tax purposes, the fair market value of an Ordinary Share at vest of the AZPSP award was 10,234 pence, being the closing price on the last trading day preceding the vesting.

Further details are set out in the attached notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Pascal Soriot 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AstraZeneca PLC b) LEI PY6ZZQWO2IZFZC3IOL08 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of US$0.25 each in AstraZeneca PLC GB0009895292 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to a vesting under the AstraZeneca Performance Share Plan, for nil consideration. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0 105,238 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 8 March 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca.

Adrian Kemp

Company Secretary

AstraZeneca PLC

