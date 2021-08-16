AstraZeneca : Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (Form 6-K)

Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

AstraZeneca PLC (the Company) announces that on 13 August 2021 the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Dr Aradhana Sarin, was granted an award over 19,414 Ordinary Shares of $0.25 each in the Company (Ordinary Shares) under the AstraZeneca Performance Share Plan (the AZPSP Award). The AZPSP Award has been granted on the same basis (including as to performance measures) as for other employees who participate in the 2021 AZPSP grant save that it has been pro-rated to reflect she took up the role part way through the year. The performance measures will be assessed over a three-year performance period (1 January 2021 to 31 December 2023). The Ordinary Shares granted under the AZPSP are subject to a two-year holding period following the performance period, and are due to vest on the fifth anniversary of grant.

Details of the performance measures attached to the AZPSP award can be found in the Directors' Remuneration Report within the AstraZeneca Annual Report and Form 20-F Information 2020, which is available on the Company's website at www.astrazeneca.com/annualreport2020.

Also on 13 August 2021 Dr Sarin, was granted a one-off restricted share award over 12,276 Ordinary Shares (the Restricted Share Award). The Restricted Share Award has been granted in reliance on LR 9.4.2 in connection with Dr Sarin's recruitment in order to compensate her for the contractual severance rights that she forfeited on taking up the role of Chief Financial Officer. The award will normally only vest if Dr Sarin remains employed with the Company through to 1 February 2023. Further detail, as required by LR 9.4.2, will be set out in the Company's next Annual Report and Accounts.

Further details are set out in the attached notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated (a) Name Aradhana Sarin 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name AstraZeneca PLC (b) LEI PY6ZZQWO2IZFZC3IOL08 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of US$0.25 each in AstraZeneca PLC (b) Identification code GB0009895292 (c) Nature of the transaction Grants of compensatory restricted share award and ordinary course award under the AstraZeneca Performance Share Plan (d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £82.09 31,690 (e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable (f) Date of the transaction 13 August 2021 (g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca

