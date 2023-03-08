Advanced search
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
2023-03-08
10879.00 GBX   +0.27%
06:47aAstrazeneca : Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Form 6-K
PU
06:37aAstrazeneca : Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Form 6-K
PU
03/07Personalis, AstraZeneca to Collaborate in Clinical Trials to Study Ultra-Sensitive Molecular Residual Disease Measurement
MT
AstraZeneca : Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Form 6-K

03/08/2023
Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
AstraZeneca PLC (the Company) announced that, on 4 March 2023, certain Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities of the Company (PDMRs) were granted awards of the Company's ordinary shares of $0.25 each (Ordinary Shares) under the terms of the AstraZeneca Deferred Bonus Plan (AZDBP) and the AstraZeneca Performance Share Plan (AZPSP), as detailed in the table below.
PDMR
Position
Ordinary Shares granted under the AZDBP
Ordinary Shares granted under the AZPSP
Award price per Ordinary Share
Pascal Soriot
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
14,448
85,808
£108.21
Aradhana Sarin
Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer
7,403
38,046
£108.21
The AZDBP award represents the portion of each PDMR's annual bonus for 2022 that they are required to defer into shares. The Ordinary Shares granted under the AZDBP are subject to a three-year holding period and are due to vest on the third anniversary of grant.
The AZPSP award is subject to a combination of performance measures focused on scientific, commercial, financial and sustainability performance. The performance measures will be assessed over a three-year performance period (1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025). The Ordinary Shares granted under the AZPSP are subject to a two-year holding period following the performance period, and are due to vest on the fifth anniversary of grant.
Details of the performance measures attached to the AZPSP award can be found in the Directors' Remuneration Report within the AstraZeneca Annual Report and Form 20-F Information 2022, which is available on the Company's website at www.astrazeneca.com/annualreport2022.
Further details are set out in the attached notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Pascal Soriot
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
AstraZeneca PLC
b)
LEI
PY6ZZQWO2IZFZC3IOL08
4i
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of US$0.25 each in AstraZeneca PLC
GB0009895292
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grants of share awards under the AstraZeneca Performance Share Plan and the AstraZeneca Deferred Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£108.21
100,256
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
4 March 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Aradhana Sarin
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
AstraZeneca PLC
b)
LEI
PY6ZZQWO2IZFZC3IOL08
4i
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of US$0.25 each in AstraZeneca PLC
GB0009895292
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grants of share awards under the AstraZeneca Performance Share Plan and the AstraZeneca Deferred Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£108.21
45,449
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
4 March 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.
Contacts
For details on how to contact the Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Media contacts, click here.
Adrian Kemp
Company Secretary
AstraZeneca PLC

Attachments

Disclaimer

AstraZeneca plc published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 11:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 45 926 M - -
Net income 2023 7 207 M - -
Net Debt 2023 20 532 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,7x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 199 B 199 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,79x
EV / Sales 2024 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 83 500
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 128,63 $
Average target price 155,31 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-3.28%199 361
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.94%401 294
NOVO NORDISK A/S8.29%325 325
MERCK & CO., INC.0.29%282 469
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-15.09%280 156
ABBVIE INC.-5.37%270 594