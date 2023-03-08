AstraZeneca : Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Form 6-K

Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

AstraZeneca PLC (the Company) announced that, on 4 March 2023, certain Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities of the Company (PDMRs) were granted awards of the Company's ordinary shares of $0.25 each (Ordinary Shares) under the terms of the AstraZeneca Deferred Bonus Plan (AZDBP) and the AstraZeneca Performance Share Plan (AZPSP), as detailed in the table below.

PDMR Position Ordinary Shares granted under the AZDBP Ordinary Shares granted under the AZPSP Award price per Ordinary Share Pascal Soriot Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer 14,448 85,808 £108.21 Aradhana Sarin Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer 7,403 38,046 £108.21

The AZDBP award represents the portion of each PDMR's annual bonus for 2022 that they are required to defer into shares. The Ordinary Shares granted under the AZDBP are subject to a three-year holding period and are due to vest on the third anniversary of grant.

The AZPSP award is subject to a combination of performance measures focused on scientific, commercial, financial and sustainability performance. The performance measures will be assessed over a three-year performance period (1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025). The Ordinary Shares granted under the AZPSP are subject to a two-year holding period following the performance period, and are due to vest on the fifth anniversary of grant.

Details of the performance measures attached to the AZPSP award can be found in the Directors' Remuneration Report within the AstraZeneca Annual Report and Form 20-F Information 2022, which is available on the Company's website at www.astrazeneca.com/annualreport2022.

Further details are set out in the attached notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Pascal Soriot 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AstraZeneca PLC b) LEI PY6ZZQWO2IZFZC3IOL08 4i Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of US$0.25 each in AstraZeneca PLC GB0009895292 b) Nature of the transaction Grants of share awards under the AstraZeneca Performance Share Plan and the AstraZeneca Deferred Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £108.21 100,256 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 4 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Aradhana Sarin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AstraZeneca PLC b) LEI PY6ZZQWO2IZFZC3IOL08 4i Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of US$0.25 each in AstraZeneca PLC GB0009895292 b) Nature of the transaction Grants of share awards under the AstraZeneca Performance Share Plan and the AstraZeneca Deferred Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £108.21 45,449 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 4 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Media contacts, click here.

Adrian Kemp

Company Secretary

AstraZeneca PLC