By Ian Walker



AstraZeneca PLC said Wednesday that it has transferred the global rights to Eklira and Duaklir to Covis Pharma Group for a sum of $270 million.

The pharmaceutical giant added that it will also receive payments for certain continuing development costs related to the medicines.

Eklira and Duaklir are inhaled respiratory medicines used to maintain treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

