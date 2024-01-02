FORM 6-K

2 January 2024 15:00 GMT

Transparency Directive

Voting rights and capital

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1. As at 31 December 2023 the issued share capital of AstraZeneca PLC with voting rights is 1,550,162,626 ordinary shares of US$0.25. No shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in AstraZeneca PLC is 1,550,162,626.

The above figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, AstraZeneca PLC under the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

