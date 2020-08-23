Log in
AstraZeneca : Trump administration considering fast-tracking UK COVID-19 vaccine before election - FT

08/23/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is considering fast-tracking an experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University for use in the U.S. ahead of the Nov. 3 elections, the Financial Times reported.

One option being explored would involve the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarding “emergency use authorization” in October to the potential vaccine, which was developed by Oxford and licensed to AstraZeneca, the FT reported https://www.ft.com/content/b053f55b-2a8b-436c-8154-0e93dcdb3c1a. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

