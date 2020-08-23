AstraZeneca : Trump administration considering fast-tracking UK COVID-19 vaccine before election - FT

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is considering
fast-tracking an experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed
by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University for use in the
U.S. ahead of the Nov. 3 elections, the Financial Times
reported.
One option being explored would involve the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) awarding “emergency use authorization”
in October to the potential vaccine, which was developed by
Oxford and licensed to AstraZeneca, the FT reported https://www.ft.com/content/b053f55b-2a8b-436c-8154-0e93dcdb3c1a.
