AstraZeneca : Trump considering fast-tracking UK COVID-19 vaccine before election - FT

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is considering
fast-tracking an experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed
by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University for use in the
United States ahead of the Nov. 3 elections, the Financial Times
reported.
One option being explored would involve the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) awarding "emergency use authorization"
in October to the potential vaccine, which was developed by
Oxford and licensed to AstraZeneca, the FT reported https://www.ft.com/content/b053f55b-2a8b-436c-8154-0e93dcdb3c1a.
AstraZeneca denied having discussed an emergency use
authorization for its potential vaccine with the U.S.
government.
"AstraZeneca has not discussed emergency use authorization
with the U.S. government and it would be premature to speculate
on that possibility," a spokeswoman for AstraZeneca said in a
statement.
The company said that the late-stage Phase 2 and Phase 3
trials for its vaccine candidate are still ongoing in the United
Kingdom and other markets globally and that it did not
anticipate efficacy results until later this year.
Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff, and Steven
Mnuchin, Treasury secretary, told top Democrats that the
administration was considering fast-tracking a vaccine in a July
30 meeting with Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of
Representatives, FT said, citing a person briefed on the
meeting.
There are no approved vaccines for COVID-19, but
AstraZeneca's shot, called AZD1222, is widely seen as one of the
leading candidates.
However, the relatively small UK trial by AstraZeneca was
not designed to produce sufficient data of the kind that would
be required for emergency authorisation in the United States,
sources cautioned FT.
(Reporting by Shubham Kalia and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)