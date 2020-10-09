Log in
AstraZeneca : U.S., AstraZeneca strike deal for COVID-19 antibody treatment touted by Trump

10/09/2020 | 11:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A test tube labelled with the vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken

(Reuters) - The U.S. government has awarded $486 million to AstraZeneca Plc to develop and secure supplies of up to 100,000 doses of COVID-19 antibody treatment, a similar class of drug that was used in treating President Donald Trump.

The agreement, under the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed, is for developing a monoclonal antibody cocktail that can prevent COVID-19, especially in high-risk population like those over 80 years old, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said.

The treatment has come under the spotlight after Trump was treated with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' antibody drug last week. The president has also released a video on Twitter touting its benefits.

In a call earlier on Friday, a top U.S. health official said the government was expecting to provide more than 1 million free doses of antibody treatments to COVID-19 patients, similar to the one that was administered to Trump.

Regeneron and Eli Lilly have both applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorizations of their antibody treatments.

AstraZeneca said it was planning to supply up to 100,000 doses starting toward the end of 2020 and that the U.S. government could acquire up to an additional one million doses in 2021 under a separate agreement.

Regeneron signed a $450 million deal in July to sell Operation Warp Speed enough doses of its antibody treatment, REGN-COV2, to treat around 300,000 people.

Eli Lilly said on Friday it had not signed an agreement with Operation Warp Speed.

AstraZeneca plans to evaluate the treatment, AZD7442, which is a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies, in two studies.

One trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the experimental treatment to prevent infection for up to 12 months in about 5,000 participants, while the second will evaluate post-exposure preventative and pre-emptive treatment in roughly 1,100 participants.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.63% 8424 Delayed Quote.10.74%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 0.37% 602.07 Delayed Quote.60.35%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 683 M - -
Net income 2020 3 061 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 127 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 50,7x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 144 B 144 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,90x
EV / Sales 2021 5,16x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC10.74%141 992
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.50%392 001
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.35%293 729
PFIZER INC.-5.84%204 993
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.64%203 553
NOVARTIS AG-12.91%192 171
