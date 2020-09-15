AstraZeneca : U.S. FDA investigating AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Log in
09/15/2020 | 02:48pm EDT

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is still on hold, and it was working with the company to figure out if there was a significant safety issue or not.

"We don't have all facts, so we don't know the causation per se of this, but we really need to look into it. And our prime responsibility is the safety of the American people," Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in an Instagram live session with Senator Tim Scott.

Reuters had on Monday reported based on sources the U.S. trial was still on hold, pending FDA and safety panel investigations.

Enrollment in the British drugmaker's global trials of the vaccine, which it is developing with researchers at Oxford University, was paused on Sept. 6, after a safety event was reported in its UK trial.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 715 M - -
Net income 2020 3 051 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 606 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 50,0x
Yield 2020 2,61%
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,94x
EV / Sales 2021 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 115,84 $
Last Close Price 107,93 $
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC10.42%141 995
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.70%390 579
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.10%311 009
MERCK & CO., INC.-7.47%212 861
PFIZER, INC.-7.94%205 660
NOVARTIS AG-10.88%199 049
