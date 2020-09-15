AstraZeneca : U.S. FDA investigating AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Tuesday AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine trial
in the United States is still on hold, and it was working with
the company to figure out if there was a significant safety
issue or not.
"We don't have all facts, so we don't know the causation per
se of this, but we really need to look into it. And our prime
responsibility is the safety of the American people,"
Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in an Instagram live session with
Senator Tim Scott.
Reuters had on Monday reported based on sources the U.S.
trial was still on hold, pending FDA and safety panel
investigations.
Enrollment in the British drugmaker's global trials of the
vaccine, which it is developing with researchers at Oxford
University, was paused on Sept. 6, after a safety event was
reported in its UK trial.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)