AstraZeneca : U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Saturday
authorized Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19
vaccine, enabling millions more Americans to be vaccinated in
the coming weeks and setting the vaccine up for additional
approvals around the world.
The J&J vaccine is the third authorized in the United
States, following ones from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, both of
which require two doses.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the
emergency use authorization of the J&J vaccine for adults aged
18 and older following Friday's unanimous endorsement by the
agency's panel of outside experts. Shipments to
vaccination sites are expected to begin Sunday or Monday.
President Joe Biden hailed the move but cautioned Americans
against celebrating too soon. "Things are still likely to get
worse again as new variants spread," he said in a statement,
urging people to continue washing their hands, wearing masks,
and maintaining social distancing.
"There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we cannot let
our guard down now or assume that victory is inevitable," he
said.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which
are based on new messenger RNA technology, showed higher
efficacy rates in pivotal trials that used two doses versus
J&J's single-shot vaccine. Direct comparison, however, is
difficult because the trials had different goals and J&J's was
conducted while more contagious new variants of the virus were
circulating.
"We believe that people should take the vaccine they are
able to access," the FDA's acting commissioner, Dr. Janet
Woodcock, said in a call after the authorization, noting the
three vaccines had not been studied head-to-head.
"We feel that each of these vaccines will be effective, will
prevent hospitalization, deaths and should be used," she said.
In J&J's 44,000-person global trial, the vaccine was found
to be 66% effective at preventing moderate-to-severe COVID-19
four weeks after inoculation. It was 100% effective in
preventing hospitalization and death due to the virus.
There were very few serious side effects reported in the
trial, which also offered preliminary evidence that the vaccine
reduced asymptomatic infections.
More study is expected. The FDA on Saturday dismissed the
idea that evidence proved the vaccine prevented transmission
between people and added there was no data to determine how long
the vaccine's protection lasted.
J&J's vaccine is expected to be used widely around the globe
because it can be shipped and stored at normal refrigerator
temperatures, making distribution easier than for the
Pfizer/BioNTech SE and Moderna vaccines, which must be
shipped frozen.
"It potentially could play a very substantial role if we
have enough doses because it's only a single-dose vaccine and
that will make it attractive to people who are difficult to
reach," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert
at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. "It's one
and done."
The U.S. government, which has purchased 100 million doses
of the J&J vaccine, plans to distribute about 3 million to 4
million next week. That would be on top of the around 16 million
doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines the government
already planned to ship across the country.
"We are ready to roll it out," White House senior adviser
Andy Slavitt wrote on Twitter after the authorization. Johnson &
Johnson said it had begun shipping vaccines to the government.
J&J plans to provide a total of 20 million doses by the end
of March, which along with the more than 220 million total doses
expected from Pfizer and Moderna would be enough to fully
vaccinate 130 million Americans.
So far, the United States has distributed more than 90
million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, some of which have been used
for second shots. About 14% of Americans have received at least
one dose, according to U.S. government data.
COVID-19 has claimed more than half a million lives in the
United States, and states are clamoring for more doses to stem
cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
Public health officials have warned about a rise in the
prevalence of more contagious variants of the virus, adding to
the urgency to get millions more people vaccinated as quickly as
possible. Meanwhile, they said, mask wearing and other measures
to curb the virus spread should remain in place as recent
declines in COVID-19 cases appear to be leveling off.
The J&J vaccine is also under review by the European Union,
where deliveries are expected starting in April and would build
on the region's thin supplies of the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna
and AstraZeneca Plc shots.
In South Africa, regulators were awaiting the FDA decision
as their government looks to deploy more J&J vaccine against a
variant of the virus called B.1.351 that is able to evade some
vaccine protection.
J&J's vaccine is being rolled out there prior to official
authorization for about 500,000 healthcare workers in a bid to
stem infections from the variant, which has swept across the
country and spread globally, including to the United States.
The vaccine is one of the few that has been tested in
clinical trials against the variant and had a 64% efficacy rate
at preventing moderate-to-severe disease in South Africa.
J&J said on Friday that the company was developing a
second-generation vaccine that would target the concerning South
African variant, and it will be ready to start Phase I trials by
this summer.
J&J's vaccine uses a common cold virus known as adenovirus
type 26 to introduce coronavirus proteins into cells in the body
and trigger an immune response. J&J is testing a two-dose
version of its vaccine, with results expected this summer.
