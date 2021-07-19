AstraZeneca : U.S. coronavirus cases rise, fueling fears of resurgence

* Biden urges Americans 'please, please' get vaccinated
* Dow sinks 2% as virus surge stifles recovery hopes
* American Academy of Pediatrics recommends masks in schools
NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - A rapid increase in
coronavirus cases in the United States and abroad is fueling
fears of a pandemic resurgence and sending shockwaves through
the stock market as the highly contagious Delta variant takes
hold and vaccinations lag in several states.
Largely due to outbreaks in parts of the country with low
vaccination rates, the number of new cases, hospitalizations and
deaths due to COVID-19 have been on the rise in recent days.
The vaccines work against the Delta variant, but lab tests
have shown them to be less effective than they were against the
original form of coronavirus.
Studies have also shown that two shots of the
Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and of the AstraZeneca
vaccine are much more effective than one shot against
being infected with the virus, making it more important for
people to be fully vaccinated.
Concerns the outbreaks could derail an economic recovery
sent the Dow down more than 2% on Monday.
In a speech about the U.S. economy, President Joe Biden said
the recovery hinges on getting the pandemic under control. He
said four states with low vaccination rates accounted for 40% of
all cases last week. (Graphic on U.S. cases) https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS/dgkvlgkrkpb
"So please, please get vaccinated," Biden said. "Get
vaccinated now."
The average number of new COVID-19 cases per day has
tripled in the past 30 days in the United States, according to
an analysis of Reuters data. In the month from June 18 to
Sunday, it climbed from 12,004 to 32,136.
The average number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has
gone up 21% over the past 30 days to over 19,000, up from
16,000, according to the same Reuters analysis.
Deaths, which can lag weeks behind a rise in cases, rose 25%
last week from the previous seven days with an average of 250
people dying a day.
DELTA VARIANT CHALLENGES
Some states have been especially hard hit. All but two of
the 75 Arkansas counties have substantial or high levels of
transmission, according to data from the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Delta variant is responsible for 90% of current new
cases in Utah's Salt Lake County, according to epidemiology
manager Ilene Risk.
To combat the rising infections, the county has enlisted
faith leaders and doctors to persuade the roughly 40% of
eligible people who are not fully vaccinated to accept the
shots, she said.
Even in states with higher vaccination rates, such as New
York, officials have expressed concern about fresh outbreaks,
pointing to the significantly more contagious Delta variant.
So far, the variant has been detected around 100 countries
globally and is now the dominant variant worldwide, top U.S.
infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told reporters last
week.
In California, Los Angeles County reimposed a mask mandate
at the weekend following a surge in cases.
While New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged a rise
in the number of cases, he told a daily news conference on
Monday there were no plans to reintroduce mask mandates. He
vowed instead to redouble vaccination efforts.
The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday released
updated recommendations for schools that included mask-wearing
for everyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination
status.
Earlier this month, the CDC had updated its own guidance for
schools in an effort to help reopen in the fall, recommending
masks indoors for everyone not fully vaccinated, among other
guidelines.
A large number of U.S. colleges require students to get the
shots to return to campus, but some mandates have faced
opposition.
In one of the first rulings of its kind, a federal judge on
Monday said students at Indiana University must comply with the
school's inoculation requirement for the fall semester.
U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty in South Bend,
Indiana, rejected the argument by eight students that the school
violated their rights.
"This university policy isn’t forced vaccination," wrote the
judge. "The students have options -- taking the vaccine,
applying for a religious exemption, applying for a medical
exemption, applying for a medical deferral, taking a semester
off, or attending another university."
