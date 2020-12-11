AstraZeneca : U.S. has authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine - when will I get it?

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc
and BioNTech SE , making it available for
emergency use to patients aged 16 and older.
In clinical trials, the vaccine was 95% effective at
preventing illness and showed no short-term safety issues.
The following is an outline of vaccine distribution plans.
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
The federal government plans to release the nation’s first
2.9 million doses within days of the authorization to 64 states,
U.S. territories and major cities, as well as five federal
agencies. Although the federal government is coordinating
distribution efforts, states have the final decision over who
gets the first shots. The federal government is sending the
first shipments to more than 600 locations.
WHO IS FIRST IN LINE FOR A SHOT?
States are prioritizing healthcare workers and elderly
long-term care residents for the first vaccinations. There are
about 21 million healthcare workers in the United States and 3
million nursing home residents. Most states anticipate they will
be able to vaccinate only between 13% and 18% of their
healthcare workers with the first distribution, a Reuters
analysis found. The federal government has said it
will continue to send out millions of doses each week but has
not released exact figures.
WHO IS NEXT IN LINE?
States have broad discretion over who will get the vaccine
next. So far, a panel advising the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention (CDC) has only issued the guidance that
healthcare workers and nursing home residents should be first.
The CDC has laid out a possible framework of three
distribution phases, suggesting essential workers and people
aged 65 and older as the next priority.
Some states have indicated they plan to give essential
workers priority after healthcare workers and nursing home
residents receive the vaccine.
At least 20 large industries are lobbying states to get
their workers classified as essential, a Reuters analysis found,
including Uber Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc,
and others.
WILL THERE BE ENOUGH VACCINES TO GO AROUND?
Pfizer has said it would make 50 million doses this year -
enough to inoculate 25 million people - about half of which
would go to the United States. Pfizer has an agreement with the
U.S. government to supply a total of 100 million doses, enough
for 50 million people to be vaccinated. The United States has an
option to buy an additional 500 million doses.
An panel of expert advisers to the FDA will review a second
COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna Inc next week. If that
vaccine is authorized, federal officials have said they will be
able to vaccinate 20 million Americans in December, 30 million
in January, and 50 million in February.
Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Plc also
have vaccines in late-stage trials. If those vaccines receive
authorization early next year, officials said there would be
enough doses to vaccinate about 75 million Americans a month by
about March or April.
Officials said by the middle of next year, the United States
will have distributed enough vaccines for most Americans who
want the vaccine to be inoculated.
WHAT HAPPENS ONCE I GET THE VACCINE?
The vaccine is given in two shots, three weeks apart. Pfizer
has said side effects in trial volunteers were mostly mild to
moderate, and cleared up quickly. The most severe side effects
occurred after the second dose, including flu-like symptoms,
fatigue and headache.
Although the vaccine was shown to be highly effective at
preventing illness, there is no data yet that suggests it also
prevents infection or the ability to spread the virus to others.
Mask-wearing and social distancing will likely remain in place
until more people are vaccinated or proof emerges that the
vaccine also prevents virus transmission.
