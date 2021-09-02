Log in
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
AstraZeneca : U.S. to invest $3 bln in COVID-19 vaccine supply chain -White House official

09/02/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. plans to invest $3 billion in the vaccine supply chain as it continues to work to position the United States as a leading supplier of vaccines for the world, a top U.S. health official said on Thursday.

The funding, which will begin to be distributed in the coming weeks, will focus on manufacturers of the inputs used in COVID-19 vaccine production as well as facilities that fill and package vaccine vials, White House COVID adviser Jeffrey Zients said during a news conference.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York and Ahmed Aboulenein and Lisa Lambert in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
