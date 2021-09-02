AstraZeneca : U.S. to invest $3 bln in COVID-19 vaccine supply chain -White House official

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. plans to invest $3 billion in
the vaccine supply chain as it continues to work to position the
United States as a leading supplier of vaccines for the world, a
top U.S. health official said on Thursday.
The funding, which will begin to be distributed in the
coming weeks, will focus on manufacturers of the inputs used in
COVID-19 vaccine production as well as facilities that fill and
package vaccine vials, White House COVID adviser Jeffrey Zients
said during a news conference.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York and Ahmed Aboulenein
and Lisa Lambert in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Leslie Adler)