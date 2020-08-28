Log in
Settings
Settings
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : UK moves to fast-track coronavirus vaccine if safety tests passed

08/28/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Britain's medical regulator will be able to grant temporary authorisation for any coronavirus vaccine that meets safety and quality standards but before it has received a full licence, under new plans set out on Friday.

The government said that under its proposals the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) would be able to grant this status to a vaccine while it underwent the full licensing process, with reinforced conditions to ensure safety.

The move, described as a last resort in the case of a strong public health justification, means the national regulator will be able to act this year if a vaccine arrives, before Britain has fully left the European Union on Dec. 31.

Normally the European Medicines Agency grants a licence for members of the bloc. The MHRA will have a licensing system in place from 2021.

"The proposals consulted on today suggest ways to improve access and ensure as many people are protected from COVID-19 and flu as possible without sacrificing the absolute need to ensure that any vaccine used is both safe and effective," England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said.

The government said it had launched a consultation to discuss the proposals and that it could be in force by October, ahead of the winter flu season. The proposals will also allow more healthcare workers to administer vaccines.

Britain has one of the highest death tolls in the world from COVID-19 and one of the worst economic contractions of any major country.

Like many others, it is pinning its hopes on a vaccine to help bring the pandemic to an end. One of the leading candidates is from the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, which believes that trial data could go to a regulator this year.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mark Potter)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.91% 8340 Delayed Quote.10.65%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -1.47% 1472 Delayed Quote.-16.02%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 709 M - -
Net income 2020 3 067 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 578 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 51,0x
Yield 2020 2,53%
Capitalization 146 B 146 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,97x
EV / Sales 2021 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 114,78 $
Last Close Price 111,10 $
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC10.65%145 715
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.87%402 769
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.86%297 888
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.64%217 059
PFIZER, INC.-3.37%210 383
NOVARTIS AG-14.09%191 358
