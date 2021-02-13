Log in
ASTRAZENECA PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
AstraZeneca : UK's Johnson to host virtual G7 meeting to push for global vaccine roll-out

02/13/2021 | 05:30pm EST
LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a virtual meeting of G7 leaders next week to call for action to ensure equal global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, and to prevent future pandemics, his office said on Saturday.

The meeting of the leaders from the Group of Seven rich nations on Friday is the first since April last year, and will be Joe Biden's first major multilateral engagement as U.S. president, Downing Street said.

"The solutions to the challenges we face – from the colossal mission to get vaccines to every single country, to the fight to reverse the damage done to our ecosystems and lead a sustainable recovery from coronavirus – lie in the discussions we have with our friends and partners around the world," Johnson said.

Johnson will call for the G7 to work on a global approach to pandemics, such as designing an early warning system, which would bring to an end "the nationalist and divisive politics that marred the initial response to coronavirus", his office said.

The World Health Organization has warned that a "me-first" policy towards vaccines by rich nations could leave the poorest and most vulnerable at risk, while also allowing a situation in which the virus could continue to spread and mutate.

Britain itself has been caught up in a row between the European Union and Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca over vaccine supplies, which almost led to the bloc imposing emergency measures to prevent exports of shots into the United Kingdom via Northern Ireland.

"Quantum leaps in science have given us the vaccines we need to end this pandemic for good," Johnson said in a statement. "Now world governments have a responsibility to work together to put those vaccines to the best possible use."

In June, Johnson is due to host the first in-person summit of G7 leaders in nearly two years in a seaside village in Cornwall, southwestern England, which will focus on rebuilding from the pandemic and climate change, a top priority for Britain ahead of the COP26 conference it is due to host in November. (Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 378 M - -
Net income 2020 2 964 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,4x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,66x
EV / Sales 2021 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 127,67 $
Last Close Price 103,47 $
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC2.01%135 771
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.85%438 529
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.36%301 634
NOVARTIS AG-1.97%207 640
PFIZER INC.-6.47%192 988
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.31%189 753
