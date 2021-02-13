AstraZeneca : UK's Johnson to host virtual G7 meeting to push for global vaccine roll-out

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson will host a virtual meeting of G7 leaders next week to
call for action to ensure equal global distribution of COVID-19
vaccines, and to prevent future pandemics, his office said on
Saturday.
The meeting of the leaders from the Group of Seven rich
nations on Friday is the first since April last year, and will
be Joe Biden's first major multilateral engagement as U.S.
president, Downing Street said.
"The solutions to the challenges we face – from the colossal
mission to get vaccines to every single country, to the fight to
reverse the damage done to our ecosystems and lead a sustainable
recovery from coronavirus – lie in the discussions we have with
our friends and partners around the world," Johnson said.
Johnson will call for the G7 to work on a global approach to
pandemics, such as designing an early warning system, which
would bring to an end "the nationalist and divisive politics
that marred the initial response to coronavirus", his office
said.
The World Health Organization has warned that a "me-first"
policy towards vaccines by rich nations could leave the poorest
and most vulnerable at risk, while also allowing a situation in
which the virus could continue to spread and mutate.
Britain itself has been caught up in a row between the
European Union and Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca over
vaccine supplies, which almost led to the bloc imposing
emergency measures to prevent exports of shots into the United
Kingdom via Northern Ireland.
"Quantum leaps in science have given us the vaccines we need
to end this pandemic for good," Johnson said in a statement.
"Now world governments have a responsibility to work together to
put those vaccines to the best possible use."
In June, Johnson is due to host the first in-person summit
of G7 leaders in nearly two years in a seaside village in
Cornwall, southwestern England, which will focus on rebuilding
from the pandemic and climate change, a top priority for Britain
ahead of the COP26 conference it is due to host in November.
