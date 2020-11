Nov 27 (Reuters) - UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency:

* OXFORD/ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE: MHRA STATEMENT CONFIRMING LETTER RECEIVED

* UK'S MHRA - GOT LETTER FROM DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE REQUESTING REVIEW OF THE OXFORD/ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE

* UK'S MHRA - WILL SEEK ADVICE FROM GOVTS INDEPENDENT ADVISORY BODY, THECOMMISSION ON HUMAN MEDICINES ON OXFORD/ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: