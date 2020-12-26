Log in
ASTRAZENECA PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : UK says regulator must be given time to carry out Oxford COVID-19 vaccine review

12/26/2020 | 07:56pm EST
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Department of Health said on Sunday that medicines regulator MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) must be given time to carry out its review of the data of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

"We must now give the MHRA the time to carry out its important work and we must wait for its advice", a Health Department spokeswoman said, commenting on a Sunday Telegraph report https://bit.ly/37RNBIC that Britain will roll out the vaccine from Jan. 4.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 441 M - -
Net income 2020 2 995 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,7x
Yield 2020 2,88%
Capitalization 129 B 128 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,36x
EV / Sales 2021 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-5.05%128 472
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.52%401 384
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.98%289 254
PFIZER INC.0.40%207 161
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.89%202 757
NOVARTIS AG-14.50%200 597
