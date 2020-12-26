AstraZeneca : UK says regulator must be given time to carry out Oxford COVID-19 vaccine review

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Department of Health said on
Sunday that medicines regulator MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare
Products Regulatory Agency) must be given time to carry out its
review of the data of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
"We must now give the MHRA the time to carry out its
important work and we must wait for its advice", a Health
Department spokeswoman said, commenting on a Sunday Telegraph
report https://bit.ly/37RNBIC that Britain will roll out the
vaccine from Jan. 4.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)