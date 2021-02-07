Log in
ASTRAZENECA PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
AstraZeneca Vaccine Doesn't Protect Against Mild and Moderate Cases From South Africa Strain

02/07/2021 | 07:35am EST
By Gabriele Steinhauser

JOHANNESBURG -- A small clinical trial in South Africa found that AstraZeneca PLC's Covid-19 vaccine doesn't appear to protect recipients against mild and moderate illness from a fast-spreading new strain of the virus first detected in the country, according to limited results released Sunday.

The trial, which enrolled around 2,000 volunteers who on average were 32 years old, was too small and its participants too young to draw broad conclusions on the shots' overall efficacy in protecting against the disease caused by the coronavirus. Still, its findings contribute to concerns that a mutating virus could render existing Covid-19 vaccines less effective.

The University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, which conducted the trial, said it couldn't make an assessment whether the vaccine, developed jointly by AstraZeneca together with the University of Oxford, provided protection against more severe cases of Covid-19, as well as hospitalization or death, because the relatively young trial participants were at low risk of developing serious Covid-19 symptoms.

A spokesman for AstraZeneca said the company believes "our vaccine could protect against severe disease."

Jenny Strasburg contributed to this article.

Write to Gabriele Steinhauser at gabriele.steinhauser@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-21 0734ET

