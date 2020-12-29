Log in
AstraZeneca : Vaccine Unlikely to Get EU Approval in January -Het Nieuwsblad

12/29/2020 | 09:20am EST
--The European Medicines Agency probably won't be able to approve AstraZeneca PLC and the University of Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine in January, says Noel Wathion, the watchdog's deputy executive director, in an interview with Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

--The data submitted to the EMA by the vaccine's developers isn't even enough to grant it a conditional marketing license, Wathion tells Het Nieuwsblad.

Full story (in Dutch): https://bit.ly/34QhY06

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-20 0919ET

