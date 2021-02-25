AstraZeneca : Vaccine makers defend patent rights, oppose export bans before EU lawmakers

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Makers of COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday
defended their rights over patents before the European
Parliament and opposed export bans saying that would slow down
production.
The company executives were replying to questions from
lawmakers who asked if giving up patents to vaccines, which are
partly public funded, would help increase production.
"It was because of a strong patent system that we were even
able to manufacture and develop this vaccine in the first
place," Angela Hwang, Pfizer Inc president for global
biopharma, told EU lawmakers in a public hearing.
With new variants of the coronavirus emerging, Hwang said
the company needs to continue its research and ensure the
intellectual property network is strong. Pfizer also opposed
export bans saying vaccine production depends on open trade
channels.
To a query by the lawmakers on whether technology transfer
was a possible way to increase production, Johnson & Johnson
chief scientific officer, Paul Stoffels, said it would
not be useful in the short term as any transfer was likely to
take up to two years before companies are able to produce the
vaccine.
J&J said it was confident of meeting its 2021 commitment of
delivering 200 million doses to the European Union.
Earlier in the day, AstraZeneca boss Pascal Soriot,
under fire for delays in supplies, said the drugmaker expects to
meet the EU's expectations on the number of COVID-19 vaccines
that it can deliver in the second quarter.
