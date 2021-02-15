Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : WHO Approves AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use

02/15/2021 | 12:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Gabriele Steinhauser

The World Health Organization approved AstraZeneca PLC's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use on Monday, clearing the way for the first shipments of free vaccines from the West's main effort to inoculate the world's poorest nations.

Many developing countries rely on the WHO's emergency-use listing -- which signals that a vaccine is considered safe and effective and that its supply chain has been checked -- to authorize the shots at home. It also triggers purchase orders that the WHO-supported Covax facility made with vaccine manufacturers.

The Covax facility, which is financed mostly by rich Western governments and charitable groups such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, aims to supply some 2.27 billion vaccine doses this year to 145 countries, the majority of them free. Doses produced by AstraZeneca and its manufacturing partners are expected to make up about a third of that effort, and more than half of the vaccines due to be supplied in the first half of 2021.

By the end of the year, Covax aims to vaccinate 20% of the populations of the world's 92 poorest countries.

Write to Gabriele Steinhauser at gabriele.steinhauser@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-21 1235ET

All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
06:48aTHE LATEST : WHO gives emergency authorization for vaccine
AQ
06:35aASTRAZENECA : WHO Approves AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use
DJ
06:32aASTRAZENECA : WHO sounds regional warning over Ebola outbreaks in Congo, Guinea
RE
06:32aEXPLAINER : UN vaccine plan for poor countries nears rollout
AQ
06:25aRENERGEN : S.Africa's Renergen to start production of ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccin..
RE
06:21aASTRAZENECA : UN approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
AQ
06:18aS.Africa's Renergen to start production of ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccine storag..
RE
06:15aASTRAZENECA : WHO Lists AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use
DJ
05:45aASTRAZENECA : WHO approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
RE
05:34aASTRAZENECA : WHO lists AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 378 M - -
Net income 2020 2 964 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,4x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,66x
EV / Sales 2021 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 127,39 $
Last Close Price 103,47 $
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC2.01%135 771
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.85%438 529
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.36%301 634
NOVARTIS AG-1.97%207 640
PFIZER INC.-5.68%192 988
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.31%189 753
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ