AstraZeneca : WHO Approves AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use

By Gabriele Steinhauser

The World Health Organization approved AstraZeneca PLC's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use on Monday, clearing the way for the first shipments of free vaccines from the West's main effort to inoculate the world's poorest nations.

Many developing countries rely on the WHO's emergency-use listing -- which signals that a vaccine is considered safe and effective and that its supply chain has been checked -- to authorize the shots at home. It also triggers purchase orders that the WHO-supported Covax facility made with vaccine manufacturers.

The Covax facility, which is financed mostly by rich Western governments and charitable groups such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, aims to supply some 2.27 billion vaccine doses this year to 145 countries, the majority of them free. Doses produced by AstraZeneca and its manufacturing partners are expected to make up about a third of that effort, and more than half of the vaccines due to be supplied in the first half of 2021.

By the end of the year, Covax aims to vaccinate 20% of the populations of the world's 92 poorest countries.

