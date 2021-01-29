Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : WHO says vaccine hoarding 'keeps pandemic burning'

01/29/2021 | 12:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GENEVA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Rich countries squabbling over COVID-19 vaccine supplies must consider the situation in poorer parts of the world, the World Health Organization said on Friday, warning that hoarding of shots "keeps the pandemic burning".

WHO officials were speaking after the European Commission said it had agreed a plan to control exports of vaccines from the European Union, including to Britain, arguing it needed to do so to ensure its own supplies.

The EU, whose member states are far behind Israel, Britain and the United States in rolling out vaccines, is scrambling to get supplies just as the West's biggest drugmakers slow deliveries to the bloc due to production problems.

"If we hoard vaccines and we are not sharing, there will be three major problems. One, I have said it, it will be a catastrophic moral failure and two it keeps the pandemic burning and three very slow global economy recovery," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a virtual briefing.

"So it is our choice and I hope we will choose the right things," he said, almost a year since he declared a public health emergency over the emergence of the coronavirus.

Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergency expert, told the briefing -also attended by a midwife from Uganda and a nurse from Pakistan - that people had to think about frontline colleagues like them.

He decried countries "fighting over the cake" when when frontline health workers in poor countries "don't even have access to the crumbs".

The WHO said the world needed to diversify the supply chain for making COVID-19 vaccines and that it was looking at other suppliers.

The organization said last week it had reached an agreement with Pfizer/BioNTech for 40 million doses of its vaccine and should be able to start delivering vaccines to poor and lower-middle income countries next month under the COVAX programme.

It hopes to give emergency-use listing for the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine within two weeks, Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's chief scientist, said.

Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director for access to medicines and health products, also told reporters the WHO had a team in China to inspect vaccine facilities.

She told the briefing the WHO had a meeting with the manufacturers of Russia's vaccine last Friday, with more meetings due as they wait for more information. (Reporting by Emma Farge, Michael Shields and Matthias Blamont; Writing by Alison Williams; Editing by Jon Boyle and Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
06:01pEU regulators approve AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
AQ
05:55pASTRAZENECA : COVID-19 Vaccine Recommended for Conditional Marketing Authorizati..
MT
05:45pASTRAZENECA : WHO says vaccine hoarding 'keeps pandemic burning'
RE
05:38pOil pares gains on worries about Coronavirus vaccine rollout
RE
05:35pASTRAZENECA : CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable
RE
05:33pJ&J vaccine adds to COVID-19 armoury, includes South African variant
RE
05:30pJ&J vaccine adds to COVID-19 armoury, includes South African variant
RE
05:16pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 drops to post worst week since October; reverse..
RE
05:07pASTRAZENECA : EU regulator authorizes AstraZeneca vaccine for all adults
AQ
05:00pEU stress test of banks includes poor COVID vaccine distribution
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 378 M - -
Net income 2020 2 951 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,9x
Yield 2020 2,68%
Capitalization 138 B 138 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,73x
EV / Sales 2021 4,92x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 127,03 $
Last Close Price 104,98 $
Spread / Highest target 49,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC4.44%137 795
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.49%445 321
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.61%306 309
NOVARTIS AG-0.98%210 403
PFIZER INC.-2.58%199 324
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.74%197 140
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ