Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : WHO sounds regional warning over Ebola outbreaks in Congo, Guinea

02/15/2021 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GENEVA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - An outbreak of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea poses a regional risk that requires exceptional vigilance, a senior World Health Organisation official said on Monday.

Congo has confirmed four cases of Ebola since a resurgence of the virus was announced on Feb. 7 in Butembo, the epicentre of a previous outbreak that was declared over last June.

An Ebola vaccination campaign has begun in Butembo, in eastern DRC, the WHO said in a tweet on Monday. Separately, the West African country of Guinea declared a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday, with seven confirmed cases and three deaths.

"We have to be exceptionally vigilant, highly alert", Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergency expert, told a news briefing.

"This disease (Ebola) represents a regional risk"

The Ebola virus causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and is spread through contact with body fluids.

(Reporting by John Revill, John Miller, Michael Shields in Zurich, Kate Kelland in London, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
06:48aTHE LATEST : WHO gives emergency authorization for vaccine
AQ
06:35aASTRAZENECA : WHO Approves AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use
DJ
06:32aASTRAZENECA : WHO sounds regional warning over Ebola outbreaks in Congo, Guinea
RE
06:32aEXPLAINER : UN vaccine plan for poor countries nears rollout
AQ
06:25aRENERGEN : S.Africa's Renergen to start production of ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccin..
RE
06:21aASTRAZENECA : UN approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
AQ
06:18aS.Africa's Renergen to start production of ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccine storag..
RE
06:15aASTRAZENECA : WHO Lists AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use
DJ
05:45aASTRAZENECA : WHO approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
RE
05:34aASTRAZENECA : WHO lists AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 378 M - -
Net income 2020 2 964 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,4x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,66x
EV / Sales 2021 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 127,39 $
Last Close Price 103,47 $
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC2.01%135 771
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.85%438 529
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.36%301 634
NOVARTIS AG-1.97%207 640
PFIZER INC.-5.68%192 988
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.31%189 753
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ