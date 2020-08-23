Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : WRAPUP 1-Trump administration moves to advance coronavirus treatment, possible vaccine-reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/23/2020 | 03:55pm EDT

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Trump administration plans emergency approval of a new coronavirus therapeutic treatment and is considering fast-tracking a vaccine developed in Britain, according to media reports on Sunday, the day before the start of the Republican National Convention.

President Donald Trump later on Sunday will announce the emergency authorization of convalescent plasma for COVID-19, a treatment that already has been given to more than 70,000 patients, the Washington Post reported https://wapo.st/2FR4Azi, citing officials familiar with the decision.

The action will be highlighted at a news conference scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EDT (2130 GMT), the newspaper said.

A White House spokesman declined to comment on the Post story. But White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted early on Sunday that Trump's news conference would cover "a major therapeutic breakthrough on the China Virus".

Trump also tweeted: "Important White House News Conference at 5:30 (sharp) today. Very good news!"

The White House also declined comment on a separate report in the Financial Times that the administration is considering fast-tracking an experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University for use in the United States ahead of the Nov. 3 elections.

One option being explored would involve the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarding “emergency use authorization” in October to the potential vaccine, which was developed by Oxford and licensed to AstraZeneca, the FT reported https://www.ft.com/content/b053f55b-2a8b-436c-8154-0e93dcdb3c1a, citing people briefed on the plan.

Trump is looking to boost his lagging poll numbers during the Republican convention this week, and progress in treatments or an effective vaccine to gain control of the virus would aid his re-election chances.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 1,006 to 175,651. It reported 5,643,812 cases, an increase of 45,265 cases from its previous count.

AstraZeneca denied having discussed an emergency use authorization for its potential vaccine with the U.S. government.

"AstraZeneca has not discussed emergency use authorization with the U.S. government and it would be premature to speculate on that possibility," a spokeswoman for AstraZeneca said in a statement.

The company said that the late-stage Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for its vaccine candidate are still ongoing in Britain and other markets globally and that it did not anticipate efficacy results until later this year.

There are no approved vaccines for COVID-19, but AstraZeneca's shot, called AZD1222, is widely seen as one of the leading candidates.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington and Shubham Kalia and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; writing by David Lawder in Washington Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
03:55pASTRAZENECA : WRAPUP 1-Trump administration moves to advance coronavirus treatme..
RE
03:06pASTRAZENECA : Trump considering fast-tracking UK COVID-19 vaccine before electio..
RE
01:50pASTRAZENECA : Trump administration considering fast-tracking UK COVID-19 vaccine..
RE
01:46pASTRAZENECA : Trump Considers Fast-Tracking UK COVID-19 Vaccine Before US Electi..
RE
05:45aAntibody Drugs Advancing to Fill Covid-19 Treatment Gap
DJ
08/21Drugmakers slash prices to win China's bulk-buy contracts - state media
RE
08/21Pfizer, BioNTech shares gain as more data backs vaccine candidate
RE
08/21Top FDA official says would resign if agency rubber-stamps an unproven COVID-..
RE
08/21ASTRAZENECA : Imfinzi approved in Japan for the treatment of extensive-stage sma..
AQ
08/21ASTRAZENECA : Imfinzi granted FDA Priority Review for less-frequent, fixed-dose ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 711 M - -
Net income 2020 3 067 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 578 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 50,7x
Yield 2020 2,54%
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,93x
EV / Sales 2021 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 114,56 $
Last Close Price 110,44 $
Spread / Highest target 39,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC10.91%144 936
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.72%402 190
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.02%300 257
PFIZER, INC.-0.77%216 051
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.56%214 935
NOVARTIS AG-14.56%189 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group