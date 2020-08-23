Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : WRAPUP 2-Trump hails FDA's authorization of plasma treatment for coronavirus, after slamming agency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/23/2020 | 03:55pm EDT

Aug 23 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed FDA authorization of a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from recovered patients, a day after accusing the agency of impeding the rollout of vaccines and therapeutics for political reasons.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announcement of its "emergency use authorization" of the treatment came on the eve of the Republican National Convention, where Trump will be nominated to lead his party for four more years.

"This is what I've been looking to do for a long time," Trump told an unusually brief White House news conference. "Today I'm pleased to make a truly historic announcement in our battle against the China virus that will save countless lives."

The FDA, explaining its decision, cited early evidence suggesting blood plasma can decrease mortality and improve the health of patients when administered in the first three days of their hospitalization.

The agency also said it determined this was a safe approach in an analysis of 20,000 patients who received the treatment. So far, 70,000 patients have been treated using blood plasma, the FDA said.

"It appeared that the product is safe and we're comfortable with that and we continue to see no concerning safety signals," Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, told reporters in a conference call.

A day before the FDA's announcement, Trump tagged the agency's Commissioner Stephen Hahn in a Twitter post in which he said, "The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics." "Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!"

Trump is looking to boost his lagging poll numbers during the Republican convention this week, and progress in treatments or an effective vaccine to gain control of the virus would aid his re-election chances.

At least 5,686,377 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States, according to a Reuters tally, and more than 176,000 Americans have died.

U.S. regulators provided emergency authorization for Gilead Science Inc's remdesivir as a therapeutic treatment for COVID-19 earlier this year. Reuters reported that a senior administration official said therapeutic drugs that are being studied specifically for COVID-19 could be authorized for use and making doses by fall.

The White House declined to comment on a separate report in the Financial Times that the administration is considering fast-tracking an experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University for use in the United States ahead of the Nov. 3 elections.

One option being explored would involve the FDA awarding emergency use authorization in October to the potential vaccine, which was developed by Oxford and licensed to AstraZeneca, the FT reported https://www.ft.com/content/b053f55b-2a8b-436c-8154-0e93dcdb3c1a, citing people briefed on the plan.

A spokeswoman for AstraZeneca denied the company had discussed an emergency use authorization for its potential vaccine with the U.S. government and said it would be premature to speculate on that possibility.

The company said the late-stage Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for its vaccine candidate are still ongoing in Britain and other markets globally and that it did not anticipate efficacy results until later this year.

There are no approved vaccines for COVID-19, but AstraZeneca's shot, called AZD1222, is widely seen as one of the leading candidates.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington, Carl O'Donnell in New York, and Shubham Kalia and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Writing by Phil Stewart and David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Daniel Wallis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
03:55pASTRAZENECA : WRAPUP 2-Trump hails FDA's authorization of plasma treatment for c..
RE
03:06pASTRAZENECA : Trump considering fast-tracking UK COVID-19 vaccine before electio..
RE
01:50pASTRAZENECA : Trump administration considering fast-tracking UK COVID-19 vaccine..
RE
01:46pASTRAZENECA : Trump Considers Fast-Tracking UK COVID-19 Vaccine Before US Electi..
RE
05:45aAntibody Drugs Advancing to Fill Covid-19 Treatment Gap
DJ
08/21Drugmakers slash prices to win China's bulk-buy contracts - state media
RE
08/21Pfizer, BioNTech shares gain as more data backs vaccine candidate
RE
08/21Top FDA official says would resign if agency rubber-stamps an unproven COVID-..
RE
08/21ASTRAZENECA : Imfinzi approved in Japan for the treatment of extensive-stage sma..
AQ
08/21ASTRAZENECA : Imfinzi granted FDA Priority Review for less-frequent, fixed-dose ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 711 M - -
Net income 2020 3 067 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 578 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 50,7x
Yield 2020 2,54%
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,93x
EV / Sales 2021 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 114,56 $
Last Close Price 110,44 $
Spread / Highest target 39,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC10.91%144 936
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.72%402 190
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.02%300 257
PFIZER, INC.-0.77%216 051
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.56%214 935
NOVARTIS AG-14.56%189 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group