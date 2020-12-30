AstraZeneca : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the
coronavirus right now:
Britain first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine
Britain on Wednesday became the first country to approve a
coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and
AstraZeneca as it battles a winter surge driven by a
highly contagious variant of the virus.
Britain has already ordered 100 million doses of the
vaccine, and the government said it had accepted the
recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products
Regulatory Agency to grant emergency authorisation.
The approval is vindication of a shot seen as essential for
mass immunisations in the developing world, as well as in
Britain, but one that has been dogged by questions about its
trial data that make it unlikely to be approved quickly in the
European Union or the United States.
U.S. detects first case of COVID-19 variant
The first known U.S. case of the highly infectious
coronavirus variant discovered in Britain was detected in
Colorado on Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden warned it could
take years for most U.S. citizens to be vaccinated at current
distribution rates.
Biden's prediction of a grim winter appeared aimed at
lowering public expectations that the pandemic would be over
soon after he takes office on Jan. 20, while putting Congress on
notice that he wants to significantly increase spending to
expedite vaccine distribution, expand coronavirus testing and
help reopen schools.
Biden said about 2 million people have received the initial
dose of one of two newly approved two-dose vaccines, well short
of the 20 million that outgoing Republican President Donald
Trump had promised by year's end.
Sinopharm's vaccine 79% effective
An affiliate of China's state-owned drug maker Sinopharm
said on Wednesday its vaccine showed 79.34% efficacy and it has
requested regulatory approval, moving a step closer to becoming
China's first approved vaccine for general public use.
The efficacy rate is lower than the 86% rate for the same
vaccine announced by the United Arab Emirates on Dec. 9, based
on preliminary data from trials there.
A spokeswoman declined to explain the discrepancy and said
detailed results would be released later, without giving a
timeline.
Tokyo governor warns of possible explosion in cases
Tokyo's coronavirus outbreak is severe and could explode,
just as Japan begins its New Year's holiday period, in which
millions of people usually move around the country, the city's
governor said on Wednesday.
The capital recorded 944 new cases on Wednesday, just under
the record 949 recorded on Saturday, and medical officials said
that, unless the outbreak is checked, the city could soon see
more than 1,000 new patients a day.
"Please emphasise life over fun," Governor Yuriko Koike told
a news conference.
Philippine president's guards used 'smuggled' vaccines
The Philippine defence minister said on Wednesday that
unapproved COVID-19 vaccines given to President Rodrigo
Duterte's military security detail had been smuggled into the
country, but called the move justified.
News of the special troop unit being inoculated as early as
September has caused a stir among activists, with the Food and
Drug Administration yet to approve any vaccine and no set
timeline for when health workers would receive one.
Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said members of the
Presidential Security Group obtained the vaccine without
government authorisation and had administered them without his
knowledge.
