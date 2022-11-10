Advanced search
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:01 2022-11-10 am EST
11006.00 GBX   +1.48%
03:00aLONDON BRIEFING: AstraZeneca and Haleon lift annual guidance
AN
02:44aAstraZeneca Lifts 2022 Guidance After Swing to 3Q Profit, Higher Sales
DJ
02:37aAstrazeneca : Year-to-date and Q3 2022 results presentation
PU
AstraZeneca : Year-to-date and Q3 2022 results presentation

11/10/2022 | 02:37am EST
Year-to-date and Q3 2022 Results

Conference call and webcast for investors and analysts

10 November 2022

Forward-looking statements

In order, among other things, to utilise the 'safe harbour' provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, AstraZeneca (hereafter 'the Group') provides the following cautionary statement: this document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the operations, performance and financial condition of the Group, including, among other things, statements about expected revenues, margins, earnings per share or other financial or other measures. Although the Group believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve risks and uncertainties and may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those predicted. The forward-looking statements reflect knowledge and information available at the date of preparation of this document and the Group undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. The Group identifies the forward-looking statements by using the words 'anticipates', 'believes', 'expects', 'intends' and similar expressions in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, certain of which are beyond the Group's control, include, among other things: the risk of failure or delay in delivery of pipeline or launch of new medicines; the risk of failure to meet regulatory or ethical requirements for medicine development or approval; the risk of failure to obtain, defend and enforce effective IP protection and IP challenges by third parties; the impact of competitive pressures including expiry or loss of IP rights, and generic competition; the impact of price controls and reductions; the impact of economic, regulatory and political pressures; the impact of uncertainty and volatility in relation to the UK's exit from the EU; the risk of failures or delays in the quality or execution of the Group's commercial strategies; the risk of failure to maintain supply of compliant, quality medicines; the risk of illegal trade in the Group's medicines; the impact of reliance on third-party goods and services; the risk of failure in information technology, data protection or cybercrime; the risk of failure of critical processes; any expected gains from productivity initiatives are uncertain; the risk of failure to attract, develop, engage and retain a diverse, talented and capable workforce; the risk of failure to adhere to applicable laws, rules and regulations; the risk of the safety and efficacy of marketed medicines being questioned; the risk of adverse outcome of litigation and/or governmental investigations; the risk of failure to adhere to increasingly stringent anti-bribery and anti-corruption legislation; the risk of failure to achieve strategic plans or meet targets or expectations; the risk of failure in financial control or the occurrence of fraud; the risk of unexpected deterioration in the Group's financial position; and the impact that global and/or geopolitical events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, may have or continue to have on these risks, on the Group's ability to continue to mitigate these risks, and on the Group's operations, financial results or financial condition. Nothing in this document, or any related presentation/webcast, should be construed as a profit forecast.

2

YTD/Q3 2022 Results: conference call agenda

CEO Opening Remarks

Pascal Soriot

Chief Executive Officer

Financial Results

Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer

Oncology

Dave Fredrickson EVP, Oncology Business Susan Galbraith EVP, Oncology R&D

BioPharmaceuticals

Ruud Dobber EVP, BioPharmaceuticals Business Mene Pangalos EVP, BioPharmaceuticals R&D

Rare Disease

Marc Dunoyer

Chief Executive Officer, Alexion

CEO Closing Remarks, Q&A

Pascal Soriot

Chief Executive Officer

3

CEO Opening Remarks

Pascal Soriot

Chief Executive Officer

YTD and Q3 2022 Results: key updates

Robust, broad-based performance supports FY 2022 Core EPS guidance upgrade

Total Revenue

+37%

$33.1bn

CER

YTD 2021

YTD 2022

Q3 Total Revenue $11bn, +19% CER

Core EPS

Broad-based performance YTD

across our diverse disease areas

+52%

$5.28

Total Revenue (growth rates at CER):

CER

Oncology $11.5bn, +24%

BioPharmaceuticals1 $15.1bn, +21%

CVRM1 $6.9bn, +19%

R&I $4.5bn, +4%

V&I $3.7bn, +56%

Vaxzevria2 $1.8bn, -16%

YTD 2021

YTD 2022

Evusheld $1.5bn, n/m

Q3 Core EPS $1.67, +70% CER

Rare Disease1 $5.2bn, +10%

Upgraded 2022 guidance (CER) : Core EPS to increase by high twenties to low thirties %, dependent on collaboration milestones and Evusheld deliveries

1. In FY 2022, Total Revenue from Koselugo is included in Rare Disease (FY 2021: Oncology) and Total Revenue from Andexxa is included in BioPharmaceuticals: CVRM (FY 2021: Rare Disease). The growth rate shown for each disease area has been calculated as though these changes had been implemented in FY 2021. 2. Vaxzevria is AstraZeneca's trademark for the Company's supply of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine. Total Revenue includes Collaboration Revenue from sub-licensees that produce and supply the

5 AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine under their own trademarks. Total Revenue and Core EPS increases benefitted from the addition of Alexion from 21st July 2021. CVRM = Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism; R&I = Respiratory & Immunology; V&I = Vaccines & Immune Therapies; CER = constant exchange rates; EPS = earnings per share.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AstraZeneca plc published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 07:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
