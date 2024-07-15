AstraZeneca: acquisition of Amolyt Pharma finalized
In a press release, the biopharmaceutical group explains that this acquisition will enable Alexion, its subsidiary dedicated to rare diseases, to strengthen its expertise in cutting-edge endocrinology.
The transaction will lead to the acquisition of eneboparatide (AZP-3601), an experimental drug currently in phase III development for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism, a parathyroid hormone deficiency.
Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca has paid $1.05 billion in cash for the transaction, to which an additional $250 million may be added subject to the achievement of certain regulatory milestones.
