AstraZeneca: acquisition of Amolyt Pharma finalized

July 15, 2024 at 05:15 am EDT Share

AstraZeneca announced on Monday that it had completed the acquisition of Amolyt Pharma, a French biotechnology company specializing in the treatment of rare endocrine diseases.



In a press release, the biopharmaceutical group explains that this acquisition will enable Alexion, its subsidiary dedicated to rare diseases, to strengthen its expertise in cutting-edge endocrinology.



The transaction will lead to the acquisition of eneboparatide (AZP-3601), an experimental drug currently in phase III development for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism, a parathyroid hormone deficiency.



Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca has paid $1.05 billion in cash for the transaction, to which an additional $250 million may be added subject to the achievement of certain regulatory milestones.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.