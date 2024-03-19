AstraZeneca: acquisition of Fusion in precision oncology

AstraZeneca announced on Tuesday that it would take control of Canadian precision cancer drugs company Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth up to $2.4 billion.



Through this acquisition, the Anglo-Swedish biopharmaceutical giant says it aims to accelerate the replacement of traditional cancer treatments such as chemotherapy or radiotherapy with more targeted therapies.



Fusion, a biotech founded in 2017 that is still in the clinical stage, is dedicated to developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals.



Its proprietary platform links alpha particle-emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeted molecules, concentrating the destructive power of radiation inside the tumor.



In detail, AstraZeneca will offer $21 per share in cash to shareholders of Nasdaq-listed Fusion Pharmaceuticals, compared with a closing price of $10.6 last night.



The deal, estimated at $2 billion, could rise to $2.4 billion with the payment of an additional $3 per share if certain regulatory milestones are met.



The acquisition is expected to close by the end of June.



