  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-12 am EDT
10622.00 GBX   +1.16%
12:52pAstraZeneca beats US shareholder lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine disclosures
RE
12:18pAstraZeneca Reports Positive Data From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi in Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
MT
11:32aAstraZeneca's Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Further Improved Overall Survival Benefit in Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer, Reducing Risk of Death by 24%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca beats US shareholder lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine disclosures

09/12/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York, United States

NEW YORK (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc on Monday won the dismissal of a U.S. shareholder lawsuit claiming that the company failed to disclose problems in developing its COVID-19 vaccine, making it unlikely to win regulatory approval to market the vaccine in the United States.

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan said AstraZeneca shareholders in the proposed class action failed to identify any misleading statements, or adequately allege that the company intended to defraud them.

Oetken dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought again.

Lawyers for the shareholders did not immediately respond to requests for comment. AstraZeneca and its lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

The case is In re AstraZeneca Plc Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-00722.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 280 M - -
Net income 2022 4 574 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 237 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 44,5x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 188 B 190 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,80x
EV / Sales 2023 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 121,58 $
Average target price 142,58 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC21.00%188 390
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.13%435 681
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY15.02%301 871
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.47%277 371
PFIZER, INC.-18.98%268 495
ABBVIE INC.4.45%250 044