AstraZeneca buys biotech CinCor for up to USD1.8 billion

(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC on Monday said it has acquired CinCor Pharma Inc for an upfront cash consideration of around USD1.3 billion, though the fee could rise to USD1.8 billion.

The company said it will initiate a tender offer for all of CinCor's outstanding shares, paying USD26 each, as well as a non-tradeable contingent value right of USD10 per share.

AstraZeneca said the cost of the acquisition of CinCor - a Waltham, US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company - will come to a maximum of USD1.8 billion.

CinCor shares closed 0.4% higher at USD11.78 each in New York on Friday, giving it a USD515.5 million market capitalisation.

As part of the transaction, AstraZeneca will acquire CinCor's cash and marketable securities, which totalled USD522 million as of September 30.

Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of biopharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca said: "Acquiring CinCor supports our commitment to cardiorenal disease and further strengthens our pipeline with baxdrostat."

The company said baxdrostat, a CinCor candidate drug, "represents a potentially leading next-generation [aldosterone synthase inhibitor] as it is highly selective for aldosterone synthase and spares the cortisol pathway in humans".

AstraZeneca said the acquisition brings the potential for the combination of baxdrostat with its Farxiga drug, and complements its "strategy to provide added benefit across cardiorenal diseases, where there is a high unmet medical need."

AstraZeneca shares were trading 0.9% lower at 11,672.00 pence per share on Monday morning in London.

