Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : cancer drug fails to meet main goal in COVID-19 trials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/12/2020 | 02:30am EST

Nov 12 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Thursday its blood cancer treatment, Calquence, failed to meet the main goal of mid-stage trials, testing it in patients hospitalized with respiratory symptoms of COVID-19.

The drugmaker called the results from the study disappointing but said it remained committed to its clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, developed in partnership with Oxford University, and its long-acting antibody combination.

Results from the trials will not impact approved indications or pending approvals for Calquence in patients with blood cancers, the company said. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
02:30aASTRAZENECA : cancer drug fails to meet main goal in COVID-19 trials
RE
02:19aIndia's Serum says made 40 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, to m..
RE
11/11ASTRAZENECA : Brazil to Resume Trials of China's Sinovac Coronavirus Vaccine -- ..
DJ
11/11LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 leaps to five-month high on vaccine optimism
RE
11/11EXCLUSIVE : Europe to pay less than U.S. for Pfizer vaccine under initial deal -..
RE
11/11Swiss boost COVID-19 vaccine reservations with shots from Pfizer, WHO-led pro..
RE
11/11ASTRAZENECA : Brazil to Resume Trials of China's Sinovac Coronavirus Vaccine
DJ
11/11China's Rhodiola set to sell and test Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine
RE
11/11EXCLUSIVE : Europe to pay less than U.S. for Pfizer vaccine under initial deal -..
RE
11/11EU agrees to buy 300 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 638 M - -
Net income 2020 3 056 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 845 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 52,7x
Yield 2020 2,42%
Capitalization 152 B 152 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,24x
EV / Sales 2021 5,46x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 120,44 $
Last Close Price 116,17 $
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC15.49%152 145
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.32%390 353
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.02%286 095
PFIZER INC.-1.28%214 999
MERCK & CO., INC.-10.82%205 211
NOVARTIS AG-16.15%192 657
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group