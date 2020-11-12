AstraZeneca : cancer drug fails to meet main goal in COVID-19 trials

Nov 12 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Thursday
its blood cancer treatment, Calquence, failed to meet the main
goal of mid-stage trials, testing it in patients hospitalized
with respiratory symptoms of COVID-19.
The drugmaker called the results from the study
disappointing but said it remained committed to its clinical
trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, developed in partnership with
Oxford University, and its long-acting antibody combination.
Results from the trials will not impact approved indications
or pending approvals for Calquence in patients with blood
cancers, the company said.
(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)