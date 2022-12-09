Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:19 2022-12-09 am EST
11323.00 GBX   +0.06%
04:02aGuardant Health Working With AstraZeneca to Develop Blood Test for Identification of Breast Cancer
MT
03:52aCORRECT: AstraZeneca cancer drug shows encouraging results in trial
AN
03:44aAstraZeneca cancer drug shows encouraging results in phase 1 trial
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca cancer drug shows encouraging results in phase 1 trial

12/09/2022 | 03:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC on Friday announced that datopotamab deruxtecan has shown "encouraging and durable efficacy" in phase 1 trials.

The Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company said that the drug, jointly produced with Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, showed positive results in patients with heavily pretreated HR-positive, HER2-low or negative metastatic breast cancer.

Datopotamab deruxtecan - a specifically engineered TROP2-directed antibody drug conjugate - demonstrated an objective response rate of 27%, according to an independent review. All responses were partial, with 56% of patients achieving stable disease.

The company said safety results were consistent with previous trials of the drug.

The disease control rate in the trial was 85%, with a median progression-free survival of 8.3 months.

"These promising results with datopotamab deruxtecan in such a heavily pretreated patient population support our strong belief that this TROP2-directed antibody drug conjugate has the potential to improve outcomes for patients with HR-positive, HER2-low or negative breast cancer in this, and possibly earlier settings," AstraZeneca Chief Medical Officer Cristian Massacesi said.

The company said that treatment discontinuations occurred in five patients due to "an adverse event". The trial also saw one patient death as a result of dyspnoea, which the company said was not treatment-related.

"Patients with HR-positive, HER2-low or negative metastatic breast cancer who are not eligible for endocrine therapy or have exhausted treatment options have a poor prognosis. These preliminary results with datopotamab deruxtecan in patients with heavily pretreated HR-positive, HER2-low or negative metastatic breast cancer are encouraging and warrant further evaluation in this setting," Funda Meric-Bernstam, investigator in the TROPION-PanTumor01 trial said.

AstraZeneca shares were down 0.1% at 11,308.00 pence per share on Friday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.18% 11346 Delayed Quote.30.40%
DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD. -0.25% 4405 Delayed Quote.50.97%
SANKYO CO., LTD. 0.75% 5350 Delayed Quote.78.13%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
04:02aGuardant Health Working With AstraZeneca to Develop Blood Test for Identification of Br..
MT
03:52aCORRECT: AstraZeneca cancer drug shows encouraging results in trial
AN
03:44aAstraZeneca cancer drug shows encouraging results in phase 1 trial
AN
12/08AstraZeneca's Investigational Breast Cancer Drug Shows 'Encouraging' Efficacy In Early-..
MT
12/08Astrazeneca : Datopotamab deruxtecan showed encouraging and durable efficacy in patients w..
PU
12/08AstraZeneca Says Capivasertib Reduced Risk of Breast Cancer Progression
MT
12/08TOP NEWS: AstraZeneca hails breast cancer drug trial results
AN
12/08AstraZeneca Breast Cancer Treatments Cut Disease Progression/Death Risk
MT
12/08AstraZeneca Says Breast Cancer Drug Combo Cuts Disease Progression, Death Risk by 40%
MT
12/08ENHERTU Achieved Statistically Significant Overall Survival Reducing the Risk of Death ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 463 M - -
Net income 2022 3 927 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 609 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 52,1x
Yield 2022 2,14%
Capitalization 214 B 214 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,35x
EV / Sales 2023 5,02x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 138,31 $
Average target price 147,77 $
Spread / Average Target 6,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC30.40%214 308
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.57%463 286
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY34.66%353 267
ABBVIE INC.22.59%293 450
PFIZER, INC.-14.92%290 657
NOVO NORDISK A/S22.08%287 434