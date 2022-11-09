Advanced search
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:03 2022-11-09 am EST
10714.00 GBX   +0.51%
04:54aAstraZeneca celebrates asthma treatment recommendation by US FDA
AN
04:48aImpediMed Secures Contract Extension for Use of Device in Clinical Trial
MT
02:33aAstraZeneca's Investigational Rescue Drug for Asthma Wins Backing from US FDA Panel
MT
AstraZeneca celebrates asthma treatment recommendation by US FDA

11/09/2022 | 04:54am EST
(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC on Wednesday said it is well-placed to transform current asthma emergency treatment approaches, after its inhaler was recommended by the US Food & Drug Administration.

The Cambridge, England-based biopharmaceutical company is developing PT027 with Avillion LLP.

PT027 is a pressurised metered-dose inhaler, fixed-dose combination rescue medication, containing albuterol and budesonide.

The FDA's Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee voted 16 to 1 that the data supports a favourable benefit risk assessment for the use of PT027 for the treatment of asthma in people aged 18 years or older.

However, for children aged 12 to 17 years old, the committee voted 9 to 8 against a favourable benefit risk assessment.

Even fewer members supported the use of PT027 in children aged 4 to 11 years old, voting 16 to 1 against.

Bradley Chipps, the former president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, said that PT027 could "transform the current rescue treatment approach".

He noted that while millions of people with asthma rely on their albuterol rescue inhaler to alleviate acute symptoms, it "does not treat the underlying inflammation", which puts patients at risk of "severe" exacerbations.

PT027 is a combination, rather than single-dose, rescue medication.

It is the first and only rescue medication recommended for US approval that has been shown to reduce severe exacerbations.

"We are pleased that the Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee has recognised the potential for PT027 to deliver important benefits for people with asthma, as a first-in-class treatment option in the US," said Mene Pangalos, executive vice-president of the Respiratory & Immunology department at AstraZeneca.

"We look forward to working with our partner Avillion and the FDA to progress the application and discuss next steps, including for adolescents and children."

AstraZeneca shares were trading 0.7% higher at 10,734.00 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 282 M - -
Net income 2022 4 181 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 44,2x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 191 B 191 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,86x
EV / Sales 2023 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 123,27 $
Average target price 139,30 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC22.84%191 006
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.12%454 502
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY32.17%348 392
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.48%271 015
PFIZER, INC.-20.25%265 745
ABBVIE INC.9.70%262 583