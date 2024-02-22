AstraZeneca completes acquisition of Gracell Biotechnologies

February 22, 2024 at 09:08 am EST Share

AstraZeneca announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Gracell Biotechnologies, a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.



The acquisition enhances AstraZeneca's growing portfolio of cell-based therapies, including GC012F, a potential new treatment for multiple myeloma, as well as other hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).



Gracell will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca, with operations in China and the USA.



AstraZeneca has acquired the entire fully diluted share capital of Gracell by way of a merger for a price of $2.00 per common share plus a non-negotiable contingent value right of $0.30 per common share.



The initial cash portion of the consideration represents a transaction value of approximately $1.0 billion. Together, the initial and potential payments represent, if realized, a transaction value of approximately $1.2 billion.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.