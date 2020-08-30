AstraZeneca : diabetes drug improves survival in kidney disease patients study shows

Aug 30 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said its Farxiga drug
improved survival chances for patients suffering from kidney
disease, underscoring the medicine's role outside its
established field of diabetes.
The British drugmaker said Farxiga was shown in a study to
cut the risk of dying from any cause for people suffering from
chronic kidney disease by 31% when compared to a group on
placebo.
Farxiga is among AstaZeneca's five best-selling drugs and
brought in revenues of $1.54 billion in 2019 for treating
diabetes. It also reduced the risk of deteriorating kidney
function by 39% in the trial.
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a serious, progressive
condition which affects nearly 700 million people worldwide, and
has limited treatment options. It can progress to kidney failure
and leave patients requiring dialysis.
The company aims to request regulatory approval for expanded
use of the drug in chronic kidney disease over the next few
months, said Mene Pangalos, the head of Astra's
biopharmaceuticals research and development.
Farxiga, like other drugs in the so-called class of SGLT2
inhibitors, helps type-2 diabetics by prompting the kidneys to
expel excess blood glucose through the urine.
But it has been shown to have a separate beneficial effect
on the heart and the kidneys not related to blood sugar control.
That mode of action, though not fully understood, is believed to
protect structures in the kidneys that filter blood.
Astra released a brief statement on the trial's success in
July, holding back details that are presented at the annual
European Society of Cardiology congress over the weekend.
Astra is ahead of other makers of SGLT2 inhibitors - Eli
Lilly and partner Boehringer Ingelheim with their drug
Jardiance, and Johnson & Johnson with Invokana - in
widening the drugs' use beyond diabetes.
In March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration put
Jardiance up for a speedy review but it has yet to receive
approval. Farxiga was granted this status by the FDA last year.
U.S. regulators in May approved Farxiga as a medicine for
heart failure, regardless of patients' diabetes status.
