(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC on Tuesday said findings from a breast cancer drug trial showed that Truqap did not meet its primary endpoints.

The Cambridge, UK-based pharmaceutical company said the CAPItello-290 Phase III trial for Truqap in combination with paclitaxel in patients with locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer did not see an improvement in overall survival versus paclitaxel in combination with placebo in either the overall trial population or in a subgroup of patients with tumours harbouring specific biomarker alterations.

Peter Schmid at Barts Cancer Institute in London, the principal investigator for the trial said: "While the CAPItello-290 trial results have not shown what we hoped, they provide important information to further understand this aggressive form of breast cancer where patients are in urgent need of new treatments."

AstraZeneca Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D Susan Galbraith said she was "disappointed" in the CAPItello-290 outcome.

Truqap is currently being evaluated in Phase III trials for the treatment of breast cancer and prostate cancer in combination with established treatments.

The product is approved in the US, Japan and several other countries for the treatment of adult patients with HR-positive, HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Shares in AstraZeneca eased 0.1% to 12,414.00 pence in London on Tuesday. The wider FTSE 100 was up 0.3%.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.