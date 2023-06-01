Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
2023-06-01
11682.00 GBX   +0.19%
AstraZeneca drug combo gets US nod to treat a type of prostate cancer

06/01/2023 | 11:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A company logo is seen at the AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Thursday that a combination of its cancer drug Lynparza and abiraterone has been approved in the United States for the treatment of BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

The company said the combination treatment reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 76% compared with usage of abiraterone alone.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
