AstraZeneca: favorable results in bronchial cancer

May 27, 2024

AstraZeneca announced on Monday that Dato-DXd, developed in collaboration with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo, had improved overall patient survival in a Phase III trial in bronchial cancer.



According to the results of the study, this antibody-drug conjugate showed a 'clinically significant' improvement in the overall survival of patients with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer compared with chemotherapy.



According to AstraZeneca, datopotamab deruxtecan thus becomes the first investigational drug to show a significant improvement in the survival of previously treated patients compared to docetaxel, the reference treatment for the disease.



These results reinforce the potential of datopotamab deruxtecan to replace chemotherapy in advanced forms of the disease, and our confidence in the trials currently being conducted in the first-line management of the disease", says Susan Galbraith, Head of Oncology R&D at the biopharmaceutical group.



The Phase III trial involved around 600 patients in Asia, Europe, North America and South America.



